One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Investigators are probing the cause of a fatal two-airplane crash over Ottawa Sunday morning.

The Transportation Safety Board sent a team to the site of the crash mid-morning.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service confirmed that one person on board one of the planes had died.

A nearby resident said that one of the planes involved in the crash had been on its way to Ottawa airport with “landing gear issues.”

More to come.

