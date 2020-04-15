School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark announced he has hired a new assistant superintendent and also a new director of instruction to fill the positions made available due to retirements of long-time staff at the end of this school year. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Invermere couple fill top management positions within School District 27

New assistant superintendent and director of instruction will start August 1

A couple from Invermere will be filling two key roles within School District 27 and superintendent Chris van der Mark said he couldn’t be happier.

“We are delighted to add them to our team,” van der Mark said of Cheryl Lenardon, who will be the new assistant superintendent, and Sean Cameron, who will be the new director of instruction.

“We are getting two incredibly experienced, highly trained professionals. They are superb, and highly regarded.”

Lenardon was a classroom teacher from 1995-2001 in the Peace River School District. Following this, she was appointed vice-principal, and later, principal of Chetwynd Secondary School and Anne Teslyk Enhancement Centre (alternate program). For the last ten years, Lenardon has served as the assistant superintendent for School District 6 – Rocky Mountain in Invermere.

Van der Mark said Lenardon has managed diverse and weighty portfolios in SD6 and has made significant contributions to the SD 6’s operations and culture. He added Lenardon as a proven track record of improving educational outcomes for kids.

Lenardon provided a statement through the district on the announcement.

“Success to me is each and every student crossing the graduation stage to receive a Dogwood diploma or Evergreen Certificate as appropriate and doing so with dignity, purpose, and meaningful options for the future. Success along the path to graduation is reflected in steady student progress in mastering the outcomes of the curriculum, student engagement in experiences that develop personal and social competencies, and student confidence that their learning environments are inclusive, safe, and caring,” she stated.

Cameron, meanwhile, is an experienced school district leader currently serving as district principal – information services and technology for SD 6 – Rocky Mountain. Prior to that, he worked with the Ministry of Education in two roles; district liaison for analytic and integrated services and district liaison for the knowledge mobilization project. Cameron has also held the position of principal – Rocky Mountain distributed learning and held principal and vice-principal positions in School District 59.

Camerson also provided a statement through SD 27 on his background.

“I have been a lead in the areas of accountability, school and district planning, and enhancing student learning through evidence-based practices. In these roles, I also worked directly with school administration providing supervision, support, and mentorship,” he stated.

Read More: Three senior staff announce retirement from School District 27

van der Mark said given the challenges the district has experienced in the past, he was “thrilled” with the quality of applicants for the vacant positions in the district, noting the Cariboo Chilcotin is a beautiful, affordable region to live and that also helps attract top professionals.

Long-time current assistant superintendent Harj Manhas, director of instruction (elementary) Jerome Beauchamp and director of instruction (student support services) Silvia Seibert-Dubray – who have a combined total of 103 years experience in education – are all planning to retire at the end of the school year.

