Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire 200 additional people. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)

Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire 200 additional people. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)

Invasive Species Council to hire 200 people through COVID relief funding

“We’re pleased the province has chosen to partner with us on this effort to create jobs.”

  • Feb. 1, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Provincial COVID funding will allow the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire an additional 200 people.

The staff will work to identify, report and manage invasive species across B.C., thanks to $8 million in funding from the B.C. economic recovery plan, StrongerBC, to support jobs and help communities cope with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re pleased the province has chosen to partner with us on this effort to create jobs and support detection and removal of invasive species,” said Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISBC).

“We have a wealth of experience in delivering large-scale employment-based programming, and a strong network across B.C. working collaboratively with governments, Indigenous organizations, industry, provincial and regional non-profit organizations and others to reduce impacts of invasive species to the economy, environment and communities.”

READ MORE: CRD takes ranching operation to task on invasive knapweed

The funding is part of $12 million the province has allocated for expanded training and outreach opportunities, and to collaborate with land managers, local governments, Indigenous communities and others to detect and remove invasive species throughout B.C. over the next 15 months.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex curates Black History Month slate of films; partners with The Black Academy
Next story
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Just Posted

The river valley remains closed to the public until further notice. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
River valley closed for recreation purposes until further notice

Emergency response repairs completed, infrastructure replacement slated for the spring

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)
UPDATE: WLFN Chief throws support behind lakecity’s Kraft Hockeyville bid

The $250,000 prize would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Williams Lake is applying for grant funding to support a boardwalk and trail enhancement project. (City of Williams Lake image)
Williams Lake seeks funding for new trail project

The watefront, river valley trail project is dependent on grants

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read