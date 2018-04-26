Parkour enthusiasts at the Langley City facility. Plans are in the works to have the park host a two-day international event with top athletes in 2019. Miranda Gathercole Langley Time

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Langley City will play host during the only Canadian stop on a new North American Parkour tour featuring top athletes in the sport.

The event at the outdoor Parkour facility in Penzer Park at 198C Street and 47A Avenue is tentatively set for May of 2019, Coun. Paul Albrecht told Langley City council Monday.

The event will be part of a larger North American series of Parkour competitions, said Albrecht, the council liaison with the Discover Langley City tourism marketing agency.

“Langley City’s Parkour Park is the only outdoor facility on the tour and the only Canadian stop,” Albrecht said.

The event is expected to attract travellers from “the U.K., United States, Japan and Germany,” Albrecht said.

Discover Langley City operations manager Melissa Phillips said the two-day event will feature elite athletes, with some possibly coming from as far away as Europe.

“We’re planning it to kick off summer 2019,” Phillips said.

“It’s an exciting time for Langley City to promote the park, promote the sport of Parkour, and welcome an international competition,” she added.

Planning is in the preliminary stages, Phillips said, but is expected to include hotel packages for visitors, transportation to the event and on-site food trucks.

READ MORE: Largest outdoor Parkour park in Canada opens in Langley City

The new facility has been drawing large crowds since it opened last year following a $1.3 million re-do, with $500,000 coming from the federal government and $800,000 from the City.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Just Posted

New construction in town

Osprey rebuild their nest at Scout Island

EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake

Around 100 people attended a meeting to hear first hand from various government agencies

Prescribed burns to take place near Alkali

Series of burns intended to help restore grassland ecosystems

Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters will not seek re-election

Laurie Walters is the third city councillor, along with the mayor, to announce her intentions for the fall election

Williams Lake RCMP investigate thefts from homes and a hit and run

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on thefts from homes near McLeese Lake along the Gibraltar Road

VIDEO: WLIB monitoring Borland Creek for possible washout

With increasing temperatures snow in higher elevations is melting rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read