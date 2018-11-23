Chad Mernett, operations manager with Interior Roads, said the company has gone through a major change. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Interior Roads driving in a positive direction and ready for winter

Chad Mernett was made operations manager in July and said the company wants to establish relationships across industries

Interior Roads has undergone a “huge” management change and is moving in a positive direction, said Chad Mernett, operations manager for Area 17.

Speaking to city council at its regular meeting, Mernett, who was also recently elected as Area K director for the Cariboo Regional District, said the structure of the company has changed from top to bottom.

“That includes myself being made operations manager in July.”

Mernett described it as an “extremely exciting time for the company,” going forward.

“It’s a lot more positive, we are looking to build relationships with the City, a lot more than we ever have. I don’t think we have had a very good relationship in the past.”

As far as winter readiness goes, he said the company is probably more ready than it has previously.

“We are almost completely fully-staffed in all our yards. All our equipment is about 95 per cent ready at this time. We have new trucks coming too.”

He told council the company would like to meet with the city about some of the roads they share.

“There are a lot of roads we drive through in order to get to our section of the road sometimes so it would be nice to make some agreements on that.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said there were a number of roads the city had agreements on with Interior Roads previously.

“We just have to have time to meet so we can discuss those. It really doesn’t make sense for you to drive down a road and then have to plow one past us.”

Mernett agreed and said it makes more sense to plow their way through a road to get to another, rather than lifting their blades.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell asked about the size of gravel and sand that will be used this winter.

“If it gets too big and you get a lot of cracked windshields are you guys going to pay?” he asked.

Responding, Mernett said the size of sand has gone down considerably.

“I think ICBC has recognized the need. There have been thousands of complaints, just in the city alone.”

Mernett told the Tribune Interior Roads has also ordered a brine maker which will arrive at the end of November.

The machine combines salt and water to create a brine.

“It’s not new technology. We’ve had one in 100 Mile House for a while so we are adding one for the shoulder season to put on the roads when it is frosty,” he explained.

“You can also put it down when you know there is a snow storm coming and it stops the snow from sticking to the road.”

Interior Roads can be found on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

“We have a team that’s giving regular road updates and information on things that are happening within the company and any changes that are happening.”

Mernett has worked in the industry since 1995 when he began with Cariboo Roads.

He added Interior Roads is hoping to build relationships throughout the whole industry and is developing a corporate social responsibility committee to help give back to the community.


During the regular city council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 20, Interior Roads operations manager Chad Mernett gave an update. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

