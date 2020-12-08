Interior Health Authority has expanded its new 1-800 number into the Cariboo Chilcotin for residents to access and navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services. (Interior Heath Authority image)

Interior Health Authority has expanded its new 1-800 number into the Cariboo Chilcotin for residents to access and navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services. (Interior Heath Authority image)

Interior Health’s new 1-800 number expanded, now includes Cariboo Chilcotin

Callers will reach a central intake office and will be connected to the appropriate services

Residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin, Central Okanagan, and Kootenay Boundary regions now have access to a telehealth number to navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services.

The central number was launched as a pilot project in South Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2020.

As of Dec. 1, it has been expanded and will provide a single point of access for residents in these areas to connect to health-care services in their community seven days a week by calling 1-800-707-8550.

People calling this number will reach a central intake office and will be connected to the appropriate services including community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietitian, social work, speech language, and respiratory therapy.

Other supports include for daily living needs, such as personal care, special exercises, medication assistance and in-home respite, adult day services such as personal care services and therapeutic activities in a community setting and eligibility assessment for funded assisted living and long-term care homes.

Read more: Virtual health care clinic set to begin seeing Williams Lake area patients Oct. 26

Chronic disease management, palliative care services with community nursing, social work and hospice care as well as acquired brain injury services, are also part of the program.

The new number does not replace existing contact numbers, including the Interior Health crisis line (1-888-353-2273), acute or emergency services, or 911.

The phone line has been developed in response to feedback from clients and the public, to make it simpler for people to find and access the services they need.

Similar improvements to access are being initiated for community mental health and substance use, where a new single phone line is also in development and is expected to launch this winter across Interior Health.

Communities within the Cariboo Chilcotin include Williams Lake; 100 Mile House; Alexis Creek; Tatla Lake; Nimpo Lake; Kleena Kleene; Tatlayoko Lake; Hanceville; Big Creek; Gang Ranch; Riske Creek; McLeese Lake; Big Lake; Likely; Horsefly; Lac La Hache; Lone Butte; Inter Lakes; 70 Mile House; TsiDelDel; Tl’esqox; Tl’etinqox; ?Esdliagh; Yunesit’in; Xeni Gwet’in; Stswecem’c Xgat’tem; Xat’sull; T’exelc; Esk’etmc; Tsq’Escen; and Ulkatcho.

Read more: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays
Next story
Lost your container of money? Williams Lake RCMP may have what you’re looking for

Just Posted

The Tsilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Ltd. say progress had been made in establishing a constructive dialogue regarding the proposed New Prosperity Mine southwest of Williams Lake. (File image)
Standstill on proposed New Prosperity Mine to continue for another year

Tsilhqot’in Nation, Taseko Mines agree to further dialogue

Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lost your container of money? Williams Lake RCMP may have what you’re looking for

Rightful owner must describe container and know approximate amount of money inside

Interior Health Authority has expanded its new 1-800 number into the Cariboo Chilcotin for residents to access and navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services. (Interior Heath Authority image)
Interior Health’s new 1-800 number expanded, now includes Cariboo Chilcotin

Callers will reach a central intake office and will be connected to the appropriate services

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

This map shows the location of Barkerville Gold MIne Ltd.’s QR Mill and Bonanza Ledge Mine and proposed Cariboo Gold Project mine site near Wells, as well as the trucking route to take ore from the Cariboo Gold Project to the QR Mill. Four people remain in quarantine at the Well’s site, related to a positive COVID-19 test. (Photo courtesy of BGM)
Contractor at Wells mine site showing COVID-19 symptoms

After two people tested positive at Barkerville Gold Mines, 1 tested negative, and 1 showed symptoms

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Most Read