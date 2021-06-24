Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic in Williams Lake for drop-ins

Clinic is June 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will make stops in Williams Lake on June 24 and June 25 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for these clinics. People who live or work in the Williams Lake area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

Drop-In Vaccinations

Location: Tim Horton’s, 1059 Highway 97 South

Time: Thursday June 24 and Friday June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Williams Lake area who are born in 2009 or earlier, and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

1. Attend one of our mobile immunization clinics in your community: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/mobile-immunization-clinics-making-the-journey2immunity/

2. Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

3. Attend an immunization clinic during drop-in hours: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/

How to get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

To get your second dose, you need to book an appointment. If you registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system for your first dose, you will be notified to book an appointment for your second dose approximately eight weeks from the date you received your first dose.

If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial registration system was available (April 6), register for your second dose atwww.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

