(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

IH doesn’t use automated calls to notify people about exposure to infectious diseases

As the second dose of the monkeypox vaccine becomes available for B.C. residents, so does the latest round of scams.

Interior Health (IH) issued a notice on Oct. 18 stating that an automated call scam is going around the region where a person is impersonating an IH employee.

According to IH, the call claims that you have been exposed to monkeypox. Health officials are ensuring the region’s residents that this call is to be disregarded as IH doesn’t use automated calls to notify people about exposure to infectious diseases, instead, an IH nurse will call directly.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the monkeypox virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

More than 19,000 doses of the Imvamune vaccine have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received the first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

READ MORE: B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HealthBreaking NewsinteriorbckootenayOkanagan

Previous story
Health care tops list of complaints to B.C.’s ombudsperson: report
Next story
Burnaby officer fatally stabbed; suspect shot and in hospital

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. (File photo)
A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is theme for 2022 Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala

Volunteers and students practice some bike skills at Cataline Elementary School before heading out on their return ride home from school Friday as part of Williams Lake’s first ever “bike bus” for Go By Bike Weeks. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cataline students pilot first ‘bike bus’ in Williams Lake

Salvation Army Thrift Store worker John Davey and store manager Helene Hartley are urging the public to drop off donations during business hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Salvation Army Thrift Store asks public to donate when store is open