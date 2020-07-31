Black Press Media file photo.

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

  • Jul. 31, 2020 3:48 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

It appears resources are being shuffled locally to increase contact tracing, amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Interior Health is deferring immunizations in Kamloops, due to the pandemic.

This week, residents scheduled for vaccinations with public health had their appointments indefinitely postponed and were put on a wait list until further notice, directed to pharmacies in the event immunizations are required imminently.

In a statement, Interior Health told KTW some general immunizations in Kamloops have been temporarily deferred in order to allow public health staff to support increased contact tracing efforts.

It comes as COVID-19 case counts rise in British Columbia due partly to infection clusters in the Interior Health region, specifically linked to the Kelowna area.

A case was also recently reported in Sun Peaks near Kamloops.

The IH statement noted the cancelled immunization appointments do not include infants nor vulnerable populations, but rather general immunizations in the area.

The immunizations are expected to resume in the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

Just Posted

Chimney Lake algae bloom raises some concerns

Lake resident said she doesn’t want to promote fear and is having it tested

Hometown: Turning creative hobby into a business venture

Allan Stafford, 21, set up a woodworking business after COVID-19 slowed drafting opportunities

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin

Severe thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon, cautions Environment Canada

Tl’etinqox chief and TNG tribal chair recovering after ‘life-altering’ open heart surgery

Chief Joe Alphonse broke his silence on his health situation Thursday, July 30

Alexis Creek water reserves critically low, residents asked to limit water use

CRD says system cannot keep up with current demand and will run out if overused

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Most Read