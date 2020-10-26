Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Interior Health (IH) reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 over a weekend that saw case-count records shatter on a provincial level.

The new cases bring IH’s total case-count since the start of the pandemic to 693.

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus.

The outbreak at FedEx in the Kelowna airport was declared over, with three cases linked.

No update was provided on the outbreak at Kelowna French-language school École de l’Anse-au-sable, which currently remains at 11 cases. The school has closed its doors until Nov. 4.

Provincewide, health officials reported 817 new cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday. There have been more than 28,000 tests carried out from Friday to Sunday, although results lag from the day of testing and cases this weekend are not necessarily representative of this weekend’s tests. A total of 792,224 test have been carried out in B.C. since the pandemic began.

There have also been three deaths, all long-term care residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health area, bringing the total death toll to 259. There are currently 2,325 active cases in B.C., and 5,077 people are self-isolating. There are 77 people in hospital with the virus, 26 of whom are in ICU. A total of 13,371 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The province recorded four new health care outbreaks. There are currently 21 active health care outbreaks, 19 in long-term care and two in acute care.

Henry also issued a new health order today to heavily limit gatherings in private homes.

Following a record-breaking weekend of new COVID-19 cases, Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of “safe six” only. For larger families, a safe gathering at home may include just their household, depending on the number of people in it.

-With files from Katya Slepian

