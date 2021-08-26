A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)

Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Health authority sent an email to Kamloops city council saying sports will be permitted

  • Aug. 26, 2021 12:10 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Interior Health Authority has reversed a Monday order that banned team sports competition from happening in the region.

Kamloops city council received an email on Thursday from IHA that said team sports are now permitted under the IHA gathering and events order. Spectator capacity is to align with the gathering and events order, including a maximum of 100 spectators outdoors.

The email said IHA hopes to publish more information on its website on Thursday.

User groups across Kamloops expressed discontent with the orders and communication from IHA on Wednesday in a KTW article, which can be read here.

The chart below — which is now outdated — is included in an Interior Health document dated Monday, Aug. 23.

This chart is included in an Interior Health document dated Monday, Aug. 23.

This chart is included in an Interior Health document dated Monday, Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Weekly COVID cases down in the Central Okanagan after a month of increases

READ MORE: Young prospect returns to Okanagan for upcoming Kelowna Rockets season

CoronavirusinteriorbcOkanagan

Previous story
Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K
Next story
Reinstate on-campus voting options, B.C. student groups urge ahead of federal election

Just Posted

The Soda-Creek Macalister Road continues to be closed approximately 45 kilometres north of Williams Lake due to a slide in April 2020 as seen here on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New website launched to inform public about Cariboo road recovery projects

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Kaylee Billyboy catches her calf during the open breakaway roping at the Quesnel Rodeo Aug. 14-15. Billyboy placed second on Saturday, then first on Sunday, to win the overall average buckle. (Leo Prince photo) Kaylee Billyboy catches her calf during the open breakaway roping at the Quesnel Rodeo Aug. 14-15. Billyboy placed second on Saturday, then first on Sunday, to win the overall average buckle. (Leo Prince photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rodeo roots

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, waits while his sister catches her first fish ever - a sockeye salmon - from the Chilcotin River at Farwell Canyon using the traditional dipnetting method, Wednesday, Aug. 25. (Photo submitted)
First Nations limited sustenance fishery on Chilcotin River extended until Sept. 8