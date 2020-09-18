COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Interior Health (IH) has announced that there are three additional cases of COVID-19 within the region.

The total of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic is now sitting at 492.

Currently, there are 25 active cases that are now in isolation within the region with one person in hospital.

The province announced three people have died as a result of COVID-19, with 139 more British Columbians testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,803 in the province, with 59 in the hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

The rest are self-isolating at home.

Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to keep social circles small to minimize further transmissions.

READ: 3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Just Posted

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Tsilhqot’in chief helps lead Indigenous cultural and historical training at RBC Royal Bank

Williams Lake staff undergo training by Chief Joe Alphonse and Chastity Davis

Minor injuries in collision between loaded logging truck, small car on Mackenzie Avenue

It was a busy day for emergency responders

Williams Lake RCMP, fire dept. investigating ‘suspicious’ fire of impounded vehicles

They responded to Downtown Towing at 4:30 a.m.

Williams Lake RCMP arrest suspects on Broadway Avenue

The incident promoted swift response from police

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

Province announces milestone in Childcare BC plan

Most Read