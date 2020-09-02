Interior Health reports five new cases of COVID-19

Eighteen cases are active and on isolation; no one in hospital across the region

Interior Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 2, after zero new cases were reported on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 445. Eighteen of those cases are active and on isolation and hospitalizations remain at zero across the region.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are staff members, who caught the virus at an off-site training session.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Across the province, health officials reported another 104 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to 1,127 province-wide.

New cases continue to appear mostly in the Lower Mainland, with 52 of the cases reported Sept. 2 in the Vancouver Coastal health region and 40 in Fraser Health. There were three new cases in Island Health, five in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

The number of cases has been close to 100 a day over the past week. On Sept. 1, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control got results from 2,527 COVID-19 tests, with a lower total of 58 positive results for that day. Testing in B.C. has ranged as high as 5,000 tests a day in B.C. as additional test capacity and contact tracing have been added around the province.

-With files from Tom Fletcher

