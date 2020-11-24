Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)

Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

Interior Health is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 1,356, of which 302 remain active.

Two people are in hospital, but neither is currently in intensive care.

The health authority said there are no new updates to outbreaks in the region since yesterday.

READ MORE: 104 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Across the province, health officials reported a new daily high of 941 cases on Tuesday.

The latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include 7,732 active cases, 284 people currently in hospital, 61 in critical care, and 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 358 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began early this year. A total of 19,605 people have recovered, from a total of 28,348 diagnosed cases overall.

The results come from 11,037 tests completed as of Nov. 24.

In an updated set of public health orders posted to the B.C. government website Tuesday, the province noted “venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed.” Those include dance studios, gymnastics, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning and cheer leading, as well as the earlier suspension of the more strenuous indoor exercises of spin, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training.

READ MORE: B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

