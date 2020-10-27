There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Interior Health (IH) has reported an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now at 717.

Currently, there are 92 active cases with those people in isolation. One person is in the hospital, with no patients in the ICU as a result of the virus.

IH added there are 15 cases linked to the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable, with approximately 175 people in isolation.

Two other schools have also seen cases of COVID-19, with a positive case at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School’s preschool community.

Aberdeen Hall’s head of school Chris Grieve confirmed IH has assessed the situation and that the kindergarten, elementary and high school students and staff are not affected and can safely continue attending classes in person.

IH also identified a case at St. Joseph Catholic School. Reports indicate there are 21 people in isolation from that school community.

Black Press Media has reached out to St. Joseph Catholic School for more information, but they have no responded to our request for comment.

READ: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR
Next story
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Just Posted

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Charges laid following high-speed chase, arrest near Williams Lake Sunday

Tyrell Giroux appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, Oct. 26

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Youth across B.C. took part in the Student Vote. In Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party David Laing got the most votes and in Cariboo North BC NDP Party Scott Elliott emerged the winner. (Student Vote photo)
BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

Cousin Raj Rana (from left) with sisters Jeeti Pooni, Salakshana Pooni and Kira Pooni gave Black Press Media an interview outside the Williams Lake Provincial Court in 2018 following the guilty verdict. The sisters are the focus of a documentary, Because We Were Girls. Angie Mindus photo
‘This journey is not over’: Pooni sisters’ sexual assault case heads to B.C. Court of Appeal

The case has been in the court system for years

Dawson Road Maintenance was out sanding in Russett Bluff Tuesday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Cariboo south, including Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Freezing rain warning in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake

Area roads have slushy, slippery conditions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Disturbing video demands an immediate, independent investigation, says TNG

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Most Read