Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Interior Health is reporting 16 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday (March 3).

This brings the region’s total case count to 7,362 since testing began. The death toll remains at 104.

The number of active cases now sits at 423, roughly half of what it was in early February. Nineteen people are hospitalized with the virus, seven of whom are in intensive care, a more than 50 per cent decrease from early February.

A total of 6,915 people (93 per cent) have recovered from the virus across the health authority. Across the province, 283,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has six cases: five patients and one staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

Most Read