Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

As B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the Interior Health region has also recorded its second death due to the novel coronavirus.

B.C. recorded 55 new cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday (April 28), as well as two more fatalities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an afternoon news conference.

Henry was unable to provide any further details, but Interior Health confirmed the death was a man in his 70s who died on April 27 following an admission to hospital in early April.

Interior Health has recorded 168 confirmed cases since the virus, which has no cure or vaccine, touched down in B.C.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

