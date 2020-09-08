Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

As the province recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend, Interior Health recorded just nine.

This brings the region’s total case count to 460 infections since the pandemic began. Fifteen cases remain active, none of which are currently hospitalized.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are staff members, who caught the virus at an off-site training session.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

B.C.’s 429 new cases were accompanied by two new deaths, bringing the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 213.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. recorded 123 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday (Sept. 8).

There are currently 1,386 active cases and more than 3,000 people are in isolation due to close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Thirty-two patients are hospitalized with the virus, 12 of whom are in ICU.

With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend
B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

