Interior Health ready to administer COVID-19 second doses at record pace

Interior Health said over 785,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Interior Health (IH) is ready to ramp up administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

The health authority said more than 785,000 does have been administered throughout the region, including both first and second doses.

Pop-up clinics throughout the region are still focused on giving first doses to anyone who is eligible. However, people can also receive their second dose at these sites.

“We continue to focus on expanding distribution of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the region,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“Although we’ll be supporting more people eligible for their second doses of vaccine, anyone who wants their first dose will have bypass lanes to drop-in clinics whenever works for them.”

IH is also reminding young people aged 12 and older that they are eligible to drop in to get their shots.

If you have yet to receive your first shot, you can drop by a clinic. Mobile clinics do not require registrations. The full schedule and locations can be found here.

You can also register to book your vaccine through the provincial system.

READ MORE: B.C. premier says restrictions lifting tomorrow because of ‘extraordinary results’

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus