Interior Health issues warning of increased overdose activity in Williams Lake area

H has released a number of safety tips and how to respond to an overdose should one occur

Interior Health is warning of increased overdose activity in Williams Lake and area.

The drug alert, released Friday, July 10, notes no specific substance is known, however, IH is urging people to be aware of the heightened risk of overdoes at this time.

IH has released a number of safety tips and how to respond to an overdose should one occur.

For your safety:

• Smoking substances can still lead to overdose. Take measures to prevent overdose.

• Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

• Don’t use alone. Leave door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

• Test by using a small amount, then go slow.

• Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it.

READ MORE: Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precuations to mitigate COVID-19

Know the signs of overdose and how to respond:

• Recognize the signs of an overdose; slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to awaken, or non-responsive.

• Give naloxone if you have it, open airway and give rescue breaths.

Naloxone kits and training are available at Williams Lake Public Health and MHSU Services, and the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake, along with Three Corners Health Services Society.

The IH alert is in effect until July 17, 2020.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing youth

Angel Emile has not been seen since Monday, July 7

Interior Health issues warning of increased overdose activity in Williams Lake area

H has released a number of safety tips and how to respond to an overdose should one occur

Pacific Coastal Airlines to increase service to Williams Lake last week in July

Flights will increase from three a week to six a week

RCMP investigating shots fired complaint north of Williams Lake July 5

Two suspects were arrested, one has since died due to a pre-existing medical condition

RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Most Read