Interior Health has issued a regional drug advisory for xylazine that has been detected in samples from Kelowna and Cranbrook. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Interior Health has issued a regional drug advisory for xylazine that has been detected in samples from Kelowna and Cranbrook. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Interior Health issues regional drug supply advisory

Xylazine is a veterinary drug used as a sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant

Interior Health has issued a drug advisory for a new substance recently detected in samples tested from Cranbrook and Kelowna.

According to lab results, Xylazine was identified in both samples, along with caffeine, erythritol and fentanyl or a fentanyl analogue and benzodiazepines.

Xylazine is a veterinary drug used as a sedative, analgesic and muscle relaxant that has not been approved for use by humans, according to Interior Health.

The University of British Columbia – Okanagan harm reduction team tested the Kelowna sample on July 4, while confirmatory samples from Cranbrook were tested on July 12.

Given timing and geographic distance between Cranbrook and Kelowna, it is possible Xylazine may be circulating in other local drug supply chains, according to Interior Health.

Historically, Xylazine has not been regularly detected in B.C.’s drug supply.

The advisory notes Xylazine, or Tranq, is prevalent in the eastern United States and has appeared regularly in Ontario.

Naloxone, a life-saving medication administered to reverse the effects of an overdose, will not work on Xylazine, however it will work on any opioids that are present.

Xylazine can be fatal on its own, but the dose and response curve is unclear. It can greatly increase the risk of overdose and long blackouts, coma and deaths have been reported.

Abscesses and other skin laceration that do not heal on their own can be associated with Xylazine use.

Interior Health is asking people to be on the lookout for Xylazine clinical presentations and to inform local harm reduction teams if they occur.

Drug checking services are recommended, as Xylazine is easily identified by Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) if it’s concentration is above the detection threshold. However, it cannot be detected with test strips.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
B.C. veterinarian has plan to eliminate millions of pieces of plastic from Canadian clinics
Next story
Crews move to protect heritage park as wildfire near Lytton grows to over 2,000 hectares

Just Posted

Tom Schoen of First Journey Trails points out some of the lower sections of trail which have already received some maintenance by trail builder and crew leader Michael Wijma. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Soda Creek mountain bike network gets needed maintenance

The view from Highway 20 shows where a water-main break occurred on Hodgson Road Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake considers signing Hodgson Landslide Complex MOU

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

This year’s record-breaking Blue Fins swimmers received some recognition in June. Jadyn Johnston, from left, Annica Stalker, Cale Murdock, Rebecca Elefson, Taylor Fitzgerald, Braedi Hamar, Morgan Langford, and Rowan Smith. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers recognized at annual awards