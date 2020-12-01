Interior Health said its new toll-free line will help people connect to health-care services. (File)

Interior Health expands toll-free line to improve access to community care

By calling1-800-707-8550, people can be connected to several health-care services

Interior Health is providing a new toll-free number to help people connect to health-care services.

The central number was launched as a pilot project in South Okanagan in September and as of Dec. 1 has expanded to the Cariboo Chilcotin, Central Okanagan, and Kootenay Boundary regions.

Calling 1-800-707-8550 will connect users to a central intake office and will forward them to the services they require including:

• Care management services

  • community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietitian, social work, speech-language, and respiratory therapy
  • support in your home to assist your daily living needs, such as personal care, special exercises, medication assistance and in-home respite
  • adult day services (personal care services and therapeutic activities in a community setting)
  • eligibility assessment for funded assisted living and long-term care homes

Chronic disease management

• Palliative care services

  • community nursing
  • social work
  • hospice care

• Acquired brain injury services

READ MORE: 212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

The service does not replace current services such as Interior Health’s crisis line (1-888-353-2273), acute or emergency services, or 911.

Interior Health said it plans to expand the service to other regions in the new year.

The health authority is planning a similar service focused on community mental health and substance use this winter.

