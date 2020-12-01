Interior Health expands toll-free line to improve access to community care

Interior Health is providing a new toll-free number to help people connect to health-care services.
The central number was launched as a pilot project in South Okanagan in September and as of Dec. 1 has expanded to the Cariboo Chilcotin, Central Okanagan, and Kootenay Boundary regions.
Calling 1-800-707-8550 will connect users to a central intake office and will forward them to the services they require including:
• Care management services
- community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietitian, social work, speech-language, and respiratory therapy
- support in your home to assist your daily living needs, such as personal care, special exercises, medication assistance and in-home respite
- adult day services (personal care services and therapeutic activities in a community setting)
- eligibility assessment for funded assisted living and long-term care homes
• Chronic disease management
• Palliative care services
- community nursing
- social work
- hospice care
• Acquired brain injury services
The service does not replace current services such as Interior Health’s crisis line (1-888-353-2273), acute or emergency services, or 911.
Interior Health said it plans to expand the service to other regions in the new year.
The health authority is planning a similar service focused on community mental health and substance use this winter.
