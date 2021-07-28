Interior Health delivers more than one million COVID-19 vaccines

IH has surpassed administering its millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Interior as the #journey2immunity campaign continues.

“We are proud to report that IH has surpassed this incredible milestone, as we mark the Vax for B.C. campaign kick-off,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “We have made remarkable progress and we plan to keep going as we work to fight this challenging pandemic together.”

In total, 1,021,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Interior Health to date. This includes over 563,334 first doses and 457,989 second doses.

“Now people can drop-in to any Interior Health immunization clinic for either dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – no appointment required,” added Brown. “Whether you schedule an appointment or simply drop-in to any of our immunization clinics, we are continuing to make the vaccine available across the Interior. As the wildfire season intensifies, get immunized sooner rather than later, and protect yourself and your loved ones from illness.”

People are eligible for their second dose at seven weeks (49 days) from the date they received their first dose.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.

