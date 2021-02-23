Interior Health declares Williams Lake area COVID-19 cluster contained

Four new cases have been reported since Feb. 19

Interior Health has confirmed the COVID-19 cluster in the Williams Lake area has been contained.

“Given the decline in cases and manageable COVID-19 circulation, the Interior Health chief medical officer considers the cluster contained,” noted a news release issued by IH on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

There have been four additional cases were identified since Friday, Feb. 19.

In total 421 cases have been connected to the cluster.

Presently there are 33 positive cases that are active and in isolation.

Since the cluster was reported in Jan. 20, 2021, 388 people have recovered.

“Interior Health is thankful for the support of local First Nations Chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders as we support the community together,” IH noted.

The public is reminded to continue adhering to all safety protocols such as keeping to household bubbles and avoiding social gatherings and to avoid non-essential travel.

Residents can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form or by phoning 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking a test.

