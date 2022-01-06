Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine community clinic resumes at TRU Williams Lake

Clinics are also being offered in Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch and Tatla Lake

Interior Health will be once again be hosting community COVID-19 vaccine clinics at TRU, Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch and Tatla Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As the province ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Interior Health has announced various clinics across the Cariboo Chilcotin.

A community clinic will re-open at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Available vaccines will include dose one for all people 12 years and older, dose two for people vaccinated at least 56 days ago, boosters for all people 18 years and over and pediatric vaccines for children ages five to 11.

To register for the booster go to getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

Residents can also register by phone if they don’t have a personal health number by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or in person at Service BC office.

The clinics take place January 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, February 2, 4 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine clinics continue at the Williams Lake Public Health Unit Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a community clinic at the Tatla Lake Health Unit on Friday, Jan. 7 for booked appointments from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Any Tatla Lake area residents wanting to book an appointment should call 250-476-1114.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12 there will be a clinic at the Alexis Creek Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the Big Lake Ranch Community Hall on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be walk-in for dose one and two, but to get the booster appointments need to be booked.

A clinic scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Horsefly Senior Activity Centre has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

As of Jan. 4, in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, 80 per cent of people 12 years and older have received the first dose, 75 per cent received the second dose and 20 per cent the third dose.

For the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 there were 46 cases reported for the region.

READ MORE: COVID-19 test demands lead to threats against B.C. health staff

READ MORE: B.C. reports 3,798 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, more in hospital



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooCOVID-19Williams Lake