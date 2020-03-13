Interior Health confirms testing for coronavirus underway at a number of community locations

Residents must call ahead to their health care providers first

COVID-19 testing is happening in a number of communities within the Interior Health Authority. (Photo courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District.)

Testing for the coronavirus is being done at a number of community locations throughout the Interior Health Authority (IH), confirms a spokesperson with IH.

“Some physicians and nurse practitioners are able to test in their offices, but you must call ahead first to discuss appropriate steps. Some patients will be referred by appointment to a health-care facility in their community for testing, which is a throat swab,” said Interior Health’s Susan Duncan.

Due to the heightened awareness over COVID-19, she noted many people are asking to be tested for the illness.

“It is not necessary for all people to be tested. This is cold and flu season, which is what the vast majority of ill people within our health care region are likely to have,” Duncan said.

Read More: SD 27 superintendent urges families to self isolate if travelling over spring break

“If you think you may need to be tested for COVID-19, call 811 or your local clinic or family doctor where you will be assessed by a series of questions. It’s important to call ahead to allow health care facilities to take proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

If it’s an emergency and only if you need care urgently, call 911.

It is not necessary to go to the emergency department if you are not acutely ill.

Duncan said testing is taking place in a way to contain the illness and protect populations who are most at risk of getting sick, which is primarily elderly people and/or those with underlying health conditions.

To date, there has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus with Interior Health.

Read More: ‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCoronavirusWilliams Lake