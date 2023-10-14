Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)

Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

IH confirmed the positive case to Black Press

Interior Health has confirmed there is an active case of tuberculosis (TB) in the Central Okanagan.

Interior Health (IH) told Black Press Media in a statement Saturday (Oct. 14) that it couldn’t provide any additional information on the active case because of the patient’s privacy.

The health authority said that in the event of a TB case detection, “IH follows a process to evaluate individuals who could have potentially come into contact with the infectious individual during their contagious phase.”

Those who may have been exposed will then be invited for an evaluation to ensure they do not become infected, with direct communication established with the individuals.

“Therefore, if you haven’t received contact from a representative at the Communicable Disease Unit or public health, there is no reason for concern regarding TB, and there is no threat to public health stemming from this particular case.”

Information of TB and where to get tested can be found on IH’s website.

READ MORE: Voter turnout too low to oppose $241 million loan City of Kelowna considering

READ MORE: Early morning ruckus has Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect

BC HealthBreaking NewsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Forest Practices Board investigates planned back burn in Shuswap region
Next story
PODCAST: COVID, flu update with Dr. Reka Gustafson

Just Posted

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)
Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

Linda Bard, from left, John Bard, Dan Harrison, Andrew Walker, Ian Hicks, Kate Macalister and Gord Rourke are members of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo submitted)
McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week

Big Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue members Chris Shephard, Richard Lucy, Mark Wilkie, Joel Bruneski, Micaiah Taylor, Ken Waters, Brad MacKendrick, Isabella Plasun, Ian Bruneski, Lora Mears and Virginia Waters. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake Fire and Rescue plans for auto-ex training

Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department members left to right standing Rick Rhodes, Lorrie Rhodes, Tony Clark, Cheryl Lawrence, Derek Beaulieu and Chris Lawrence, kneeling Larry Straza, Rick Jelley and Graham Smith. Missing are Dale Gray, Mike Foote and Robin Storoschuk outside the fire hall which also serves as a community hall. Members not pictured are Sean Lawrence, Jack Jacobsen, Darcy Carrier and Brandt Carrier. (Photo submitted)
Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department gets transmission tower, own radio channel