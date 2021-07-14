100 Mile District General Hospital is not being evacuated at this time. (File photo).

Interior Health cancels immunization clinics, evacuates patients

100 Mile District General Hospital is not being evacuated at this time

Interior Health has cancelled its COVID-19 immunization clinics in 100 Mile House and is evacuating some patients due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

Six residents from long-term care, two community care clients, and nine acute care patients have been evacuated, IH said in a news release. The 100 Mile District General Hospital is not evacuated at this time, and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Interior Health said it will directly contact those booked for immunization appointments to reschedule.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” Interior Health said.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health said it also continues to monitor wildfire activity across the region, including supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. Separate arrangements will be made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Evacuation Alert issued for Bonaparte Plateau area
Next story
4 suspicous fires spark overnight in Kamloops

Just Posted

The communities of Anahim Lake and Ulkatcho First Nation are located about 300 kms west of Williams Lake. (Graham West photo)
Military helicopter en route to Ulkatcho First Nation to transport some residents out

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Interior Health cancels immunization clinics, evacuates patients

Williams Lake activated its Emergency Operation Centre at the fire hall Wednesday, July 14. (Photo submitted)
Wildfire emergency operations centre activated in Williams Lake

The evacation alert currently in effect for TNRD Electoral Area ‘E’. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation Alert issued for Bonaparte Plateau area