Interior Health and School District 27 to host third virtual townhall meeting Dec. 16

“I think the timing of this is good” - Superintendent Chris van der Mark

School District 27 (SD27) and Interior Health are teaming up to host a virtual townhall meeting next week.

The virtual event will take place Wed. Dec. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. and will be the third such meeting held since the start of the 2020/2021 school year. It will be the first, however, since two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus in November.

“I think the timing of this is good,” said SD27 superintendent Chris van der Mark, referring to the recent exposures and also the upcoming holiday season.

van der Mark said the confirmed cases did cause some initial concerns and parents kept their children home from school, but attendance has since bounced back. He commended the work of Interior Health’s contact tracers and the ongoing work of SD27 staff in keeping the schools safe.

“Staff are doing a really good job in letting our families know that our schools are safe,” van der Mark said, noting the district has been closely following the guidance of B.C.’s health professionals since the start of the pandemic. “Transmission at school is low – and that’s what the science has been telling us.”

van der Mark encourages the public to advantage of the meeting and get their information surrounding COVID-19 “from the professionals.”

Anyone with questions for the meeting are asked to email them in advance to info@sd27.bc.ca.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

