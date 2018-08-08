Interior B.C. First Nation Government pleased with 2018 mushroom harvesting season

A first-time-ever permitting system developed by the Tshilqot’in National Government and collaboration with provincial agencies was a success

The Tsilqot’in National Government said its permitting system launched this year made for a successful 2018 mushroom harvesting season. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

After stepping up to develop it first-ever permitting system for the mushroom harvest, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government said this week the 2018 season was a success.

Earlier this spring the nation set up a system for buyers and pickers, along with collaborations around closures to biologically and culturally sensitive areas.

“Effective management of resources within the Tŝilhqot’in territory is a top priority for the Nation,” said Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chairman of the TNG. “The management of the mushroom season was a step in the right direction.”

In the spirit of collaboration and following recommendations by the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development enacted a Land Act Closure to close specific culturally and biologically sensitive areas to mushroom harvesting within the territory, stated a TNG press release issued Wednesday.

Education, compliance and enforcement was also done in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation compliance, education and enforcement officers, the BC Conservation Officer Service, provincial natural resource officers and RCMP.

In general, the health and safety of pickers and harvesters was ensured with camps kept clean and an adequate response to issues of safety.

The economic benefits of this project should also be noted with local contracts being awarded for outhouses and garbage bins, along with numerous Tŝilhqot’in members both buying and harvesting mushrooms this season, Alphonse added.

“More importantly, this project provided economic benefits for many of our members,” Alphonse said. “Overall, community members got out on the land, providing a small increase to household incomes. Members were also able to provide feedback on what was happening on the land to ensure the harvest was a safe place for everyone.”

Yunesit’in Chief and TNG vice-chari Russell Myers Ross said although his community had a close call with a member going missing while mushroom picking in July, the community was still able to come together and ensure a safe return.

“Many of our members were able to get out on the land and experience the tangible economic benefit of the mushroom harvest,” Myers Ross added. “We hope the management of this season can be repeated in other areas of the province.”



