The Tsilqot’in National Government said its permitting system launched this year made for a successful 2018 mushroom harvesting season. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Interior B.C. First Nation Government pleased with 2018 mushroom harvesting season

A first-time-ever permitting system developed by the Tshilqot’in National Government and collaboration with provincial agencies was a success

After stepping up to develop it first-ever permitting system for the mushroom harvest, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government said this week the 2018 season was a success.

Earlier this spring the nation set up a system for buyers and pickers, along with collaborations around closures to biologically and culturally sensitive areas.

“Effective management of resources within the Tŝilhqot’in territory is a top priority for the Nation,” said Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chairman of the TNG. “The management of the mushroom season was a step in the right direction.”

In the spirit of collaboration and following recommendations by the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development enacted a Land Act Closure to close specific culturally and biologically sensitive areas to mushroom harvesting within the territory, stated a TNG press release issued Wednesday.

Read more: Mushroom picking inTsilhqot’in territory to require a permit

Education, compliance and enforcement was also done in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation compliance, education and enforcement officers, the BC Conservation Officer Service, provincial natural resource officers and RCMP.

In general, the health and safety of pickers and harvesters was ensured with camps kept clean and an adequate response to issues of safety.

The economic benefits of this project should also be noted with local contracts being awarded for outhouses and garbage bins, along with numerous Tŝilhqot’in members both buying and harvesting mushrooms this season, Alphonse added.

“More importantly, this project provided economic benefits for many of our members,” Alphonse said. “Overall, community members got out on the land, providing a small increase to household incomes. Members were also able to provide feedback on what was happening on the land to ensure the harvest was a safe place for everyone.”

Yunesit’in Chief and TNG vice-chari Russell Myers Ross said although his community had a close call with a member going missing while mushroom picking in July, the community was still able to come together and ensure a safe return.

Read more: Missing mushroom picker located

“Many of our members were able to get out on the land and experience the tangible economic benefit of the mushroom harvest,” Myers Ross added. “We hope the management of this season can be repeated in other areas of the province.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air
Next story
Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Just Posted

Toop, Station House, create a home for artists

The Station House Gallery has two claims to fame.

100 Mile House resident hopes to bring donations to Telegraph Creek

Donations can be dropped off at the Tribune office

Shag Creek area under evacuation order, area expanded

93 properties are being told to evacuate immediately

Interior B.C. First Nation Government pleased with 2018 mushroom harvesting season

A first-time-ever permitting system developed by the Tshilqot’in National Government and collaboration with provincial agencies was a success

Two Fires of Note now located in the Cariboo; five more fires sparked yesterday

An evacuation alert was issued for the Shag Creek area far west of Quesnel last night

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Highway 3 still closed near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

Most Read