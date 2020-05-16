BC Emergency Health Services and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were called to Fox Mountain Saturday afternoon because of a mountain bike injury. (Max Winkelman photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Injured mountain biker rescued by emergency responders in Williams Lake

CCSAR and BC Emergency Health Service crews were called to Fox Mountain Saturday

For the second time in as many weeks first responders have been called to Fox Mountain to attend to an injured mountain biker.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and B.C. Emergency Health Service crews were called in Saturday afternoon and as the injured biker was not too far from Mason Road they were able reach the patient and take them out by stretcher fairly quickly, said CCSAR communication spokesperson Deborah Bortolussi.

“It was the second injured mountain biker call we have had in the last month and the third rescue call,” she said.

Ten CCSAR members attended and there were no COVID-19 exposure concerns, she added.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital for general injuries, she confirmed.

Bortolussi reminded people to stay safe and help keep call volumes down for first responders.

“All of us our outdoor lovers, we get it, but we encourage people to stay on trails they are comfortable with. Thankfully the last few calls have involved people that were not alone and someone could call for help for them.”

Read more: Caterpillar manoeuvre used to transport injured mountain biker by stretcher in Williams Lake

She said call volumes are up this spring compared to the last couple of years, which was also voiced earlier this week by BC Search and Rescue.

Read more: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions

news@wltribune.com

Williams Lake

CRD Board Highlights: Hospital board receives nine items for consent calendar
First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

