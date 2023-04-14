Initial work begins on Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project

Contractors are on site at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital grounds as work gets underway for the redevelopment project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Contractors began working at the site of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project on Wednesday, April 12 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Commuters can expect traffic control on Fourth Avenue north of Comer Street as contractors are on site for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Contractors are on site as the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project gets underway in Williams Lake.

Project manager Brad MacKendrick said crews arrived on site Wednesday, April 12 and an official ground-breaking will take place at a later date yet to be determined.

The initial work being done presently includes utility relocation by Fortis and BC Hydro to accommodate the construction of the new addition, Interior Health confirmed, noting Williams Lake First Nation, through Sugar Cane Archeology, is providing cultural monitoring and archaeological services for all excavation work on site.

Interior Health said the project will be completed in two phases, the first phase will be the addition, which is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2026. That work will be followed by renovations of portions of the existing hospital, slated for completion in 2028.

In February the provincial government announced the project was moving forward with a total cost of more than $366 million.

The cost of the project will be shared between the province and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

