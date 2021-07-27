The Williams Lake Fire Department will have the addition of a scheduled initial attack team while the fire danger remains high in the area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Initial attack team scheduled for Williams Lake Fire Department while fire danger is high

“Main goal of this project is to respond quickly to wildfire and interface incidents,” said fire chief

With another extreme fire season underway, the decision has been made to schedule initial fire attack teams at the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Composed of a driver and a firefighter, paid-on-call members will be scheduled to work during a portion of the typical peak wildland fire activity period which is 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., said fire chief Eric Peterson.

“In addition, predicted weather events like lightning or high winds will see the fire department scheduling staff as well.”

This move is anticipated to last the next 30 days or until fire risk is reduced.

“The main goal of this project is to respond quickly to wildfire and interface incidents reducing the possibility that a fire will grow and develop,” Peterson added.

