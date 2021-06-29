Indigenous woman missing from Vanderhoof

Keanna Redcrow was last seen walking up a hill on Recreation Avenue

Keanna Redcrow is missing from Vanderhoof, B.C. (Submitted photo)

Keanna Redcrow is missing from Vanderhoof, B.C. and local police are requesting the public’s help in locating her.

In a June 28 release, Mounties said they received a report of a missing person on Sunday, June 27 at 8:47 p.m. Redcrow was last seen by family, walking up a hill on Recreation Avenue in Vanderhoof. Family and friends are concerned for her well being.

Redcrow is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 5’1
  • 110 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Long brown hair
  • Last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and grey shorts.

Police said they have spoken with her family and friends but haven’t been able to locate her. if you have any information about Keanna Redcrow or where she might be, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
