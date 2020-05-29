Alicia William(centre) will be the first child from her family to pursue post-secondary education. Picutred are here mom Gailene William (from left), her brothers Jacob William and Zach William and her dad, Albert William. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Indigenous student eyes veterinary school

Alicia William would be the first veterinary for the Tsilhqot’in Nation

Alicia William of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation has big goals.

William is currently finishing up her Grade 12 studies and aims on becoming a veterinarian which her mom, Gailene, says will be the first for the Tsilhqot’in Nation.

Despite her classes such as chemistry, biology and calculus at Lake City Secondary School now online and not in the classroom, Alicia has not found that change to be difficult.

She has been an honor roll student for the majority of her high school years, and Gailene said they were able to hire a math tutor a couple of years ago to help Alicia keep her grades up.

“The math is difficult but the tutor sure helps,” Gailene said.

Read More: SD27 selects 2019’s First Nations Role Models

Alicia is slated to graduate from LCSS on June 19. She is also the reigning 2019 First Nations Role Model — a title bestowed on her in May of 2019.

Gailene said although School District 27 has indicated there will be restrictions on what graduation day will look like, Alicia’s immediate family is planning to attend.

For the summer months Alicia is eyeing to work at the 150 Mile Ranch where she has worked in the past.

Alicia has chosen UBC as her school of choice although she was also accepted by UNBC and TRU.

Gailene said UBC awarded Alicia a $20,000 early entrance centennial award.

“We’re lucky that she has the support of our community of Nemiah,” she added. “Nemiah just let us know Wednesday that they will help her cover her residence fees there as well.”

Alicia will study to obtain her bachelor of science and applied biology at UBC, and necessary 60 undergraduate credits before she applies to veterinary school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Although cats are her favorite, William said she has a love for all animals.

William’s first semester of classes at UBC are anticipated to be online.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

Just Posted

Illegal bear shooting investigated in Lac la Hache area

BC Conservation served violation tickets on the hunter and the bear was seized

FOREST INK: Ithaka Institute in Switzerland continues with biochar research

My experience to date with biochar was mainly its use as a… Continue reading

RANCH MUSINGS: Is isolation enough already? A view from real isolation

In so many ways, we are blessed with being different from them

BC Lacrosse Association makes difficult decision to cancel minor lacrosse season

Impacted teams include both the Quesnel Thunder and the Williams Lake Bighorns

COVID-19 creates a massive protection risk: Women’s Contact Society

So far the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake has not seen… Continue reading

Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges

The minimum wage jumps by 75 cents to $14.60 an hour on Monday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Most Read