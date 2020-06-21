There will no parade for National Indigenous People’s Day this year in Williams Lake as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Indigenous Peoples Day to go virtual Sunday in Williams Lake

Celebrations will be streamed on Facebook

This year’s Indigenous Peoples Day will look much different in Williams Lake.

Because COVID-19 put a halt to large gatherings, a downtown parade that would be followed with further festivities in Boitanio Park, as had happened last year, was cancelled.

Not wanting to scrap the plans for a celebration altogether, the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council (NStQ) shifted to holding them online on Sunday, June 21.

Read More: National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at B.C. university go online

First time organizer Sabrina Jeff said staff have been busy in getting things organized and set up.

She said due to the large volume of submitted footage which will be included in the Facebook live video, the celebrations will likely go past 4 p.m.

“There has been a lot that has come in over the last few days and it’s pretty exciting.”

With financial support from the First Nations Health Authority, Heritage Canada, and the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Jeff said many prizes including $175 packages from Margetts Meats will be up for grabs.

The celebrations will be emceed live from the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council office in downtown Williams Lake by Cheryl Chapman and her partner Mike Retasket starting Sunday at noon.

They will be livestreamed on the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council Facebook page.

Jeff added NStQ children and families outreach coordinator Kellie Louie will be holding a traditional lahal game at Spirit Square.

“I just hope everybody comes together and celebrates and takes away as much of our culture as possible in a positive light.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School District 27 crowns new 2020 First Nations Role Models

Just Posted

FOREST INK: Most juniper shrub damage likely from voles

I first noticed the presence of vole tunnels on my lawn this spring just as the snow was melting

WildSafeBC launches new bear awareness campaign this summer

This program is designed to educate people about the risks of leaving out unattended garbage

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Graduates celebrated with reverse dry grad parade Saturday in lakecity

Hundreds drive parade route to congratulate graduates

LCSS 2020 graduates honoured, celebrated for achievements in Williams Lake

Top academic awards, district authority awards, scholarship and bursary and awards announced

Beloved cow boss statue in Williams Lake comes off mount overlooking Stampede Grounds

Not clear at this time if statue fell off on its own, or was vandalized

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read