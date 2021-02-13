Canoeing will be part of IRSSS’s Indigenous youth justice program coordinated by Suzette Amaya. (Pixabay photo)

Canoeing will be part of IRSSS’s Indigenous youth justice program coordinated by Suzette Amaya. (Pixabay photo)

Indian Residential School Survivors Society launches youth justice program

3-year pilot to help youth with their wellness journey

A B.C. society supporting residential and intergenerational survivors will be delivering a new program for youth dealing with the criminal justice system.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) has recently launched its Indigenous youth justice program QWUM QWUM XWII XWAA located at the Saa-ust Centre in downtown eastside Vancouver.

“There’s a disproportionate amount of young Indigenous people within the criminal justice system and we want to work to help young people feel empowered and balanced,” said program co-ordinator Suzette Amaya.

When translated from the Indigenous language of the Musqueam Nation into English, the program means “strong echo” signifying the strength of their ancestors Indigenous young people, who are the echo of the future, carry with them.

The three-year pilot program funded by the Department of Justice will be open to youth ages 12 to 17 who have charges within the City of Vancouver.

During its three to six-month duration, between 10 to 20 participants will have the opportunity to engage in ceremonies, traditional teachings, and outings while being connected with various supports such as counseling, advocacy and case management.

We are happy to announce that Suzette Amaya is our new coordinator for the QWUM QWUM XWII XWAA Indigenous Youth Justice…

Posted by Indian Residential School Survivors Society – British Columbia on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

IRSSS has offices in Vancouver, Kamloops, Terrace, Penticton, Hope, Williams Lake and Prince George.

Executive director Angela White said it is hoped the youth justice program will be made available across the province.

“Indigenous youth and people, in general, have a far greater chance of being systematically put into the justice program not just because of the trauma but because of how community, education, child and family services all of it is rolled up into one—you’re literally setting up our youth to become a statistic in a system that’s already geared to welcome them into it and that’s what we’re trying to change,” White said.

She believes most youth participants will have had involvement with child and family services and may have been displaced from their homes or are moving from an unsafe environment.

“The best way that we can start creating positive change is to meet the most vulnerable youth by showing them their value, worth and cultural connection and that the trauma does not have to determine what their future will be.”

Read More: Civil Forfeiture program supports Indigenous healing and rebuilding

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health and wellnessIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau government poised to introduce new gun-control legislation

Just Posted

Canoeing will be part of IRSSS’s Indigenous youth justice program coordinated by Suzette Amaya. (Pixabay photo)
Indian Residential School Survivors Society launches youth justice program

3-year pilot to help youth with their wellness journey

Lorne Doerkson.
MLA’s CORNER: Public safety a must

We must advocate for legislation that will change the outcome of these arrests

Lo's Florists owner Tammy French (from left) and her staff Cecile James and Tena Middleton are surrounding in flowers as they prepared for Valentine's Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Flowers offer hope, comfort during pandemic; says Williams Lake flower shop owner

Tammy French notes her store is on track to have one of their busiest years yet

Email your letters to editor@wltribune.com
LETTERS: A few random thoughts on the pandemic

I find myself very perplexed with many of the issues we are faced with in the last year

Don Alder was recently inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame. (Photo submitted)
Don Alder inducted into BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

The guitarist writes and performs all his own music

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to create anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Most Read