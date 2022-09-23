India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Previous story
Phones down in Horsefly area after truck hits lines
Next story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

Maureen LeBourdais, textile artist, from left, stands with Ruth Lloyd, grand prize winner and Hope Tallen of Kit and Kaboodle. Lloyd chose LeBourdais as one of the artists whose work she would spend $250 of her $500 in gift certificates towards art walk artists’ work. (Sherry Yonkman photo)
Tribune’s Ruth Lloyd winner of 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk grand prize draw

WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted a hit-to-pass event to kick off Stampede weekend racing earlier this year. Competitors will take to the track one more time this season with Day of Destruction and Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Day of Destruction/Fan Appreciation Day to cap off race season in Williams Lake

<em>Runaway Pumpkin</em> is Kathryn Fowkes’ sixth children’s book. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Quesnel children’s author launches 6th book, illustrated by Williams Lake artist

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
French Connection: Queen’s death end of an era