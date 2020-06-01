Independent watchdog investigating Williams Lake RCMP

The IIO was called in by the RCMP after a man was pursued by police and injured in a motorbike crash

The IIO B.C. is investigating an incident involving the Williams Lake RCMP and a man who was injured in a motorbike crash Sunday, May 31 near Highway 20 and Desous Road. (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified by the RCMP and is investigating an incident which resulted in injuries to a man on Sunday, May 31, near Williams Lake.

Just before 7 p.m., frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to Ridgewood Place to assist in locating a man allegedly in a mental health crisis and reported to have stated that he intended to harm himself, noted senior media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in a news statement.

The caller reported the man had left a residence on a trail or dirt bike.

Shoihet noted an officer located the man near the residence, but was unable to take him into custody before the man fled on the motorbike.

A second officer located the man on the motorbike on Highway 20 and allegedly engaged in a pursuit for several blocks.

An interaction occurred between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control of the motorbike near Desous Road.

He was arrested by police and transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where it was determined the man had suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.



