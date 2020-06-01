The IIO B.C. is investigating an incident involving the Williams Lake RCMP and a man who was injured in a motorbike crash Sunday, May 31 near Highway 20 and Desous Road. (File Photo)

Independent watchdog investigating Williams Lake RCMP

The IIO was called in by the RCMP after a man was pursued by police and injured in a motorbike crash

  • Jun. 1, 2020 4:31 p.m.
  • News

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified by the RCMP and is investigating an incident which resulted in injuries to a man on Sunday, May 31, near Williams Lake.

Just before 7 p.m., frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to Ridgewood Place to assist in locating a man allegedly in a mental health crisis and reported to have stated that he intended to harm himself, noted senior media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in a news statement.

The caller reported the man had left a residence on a trail or dirt bike.

Shoihet noted an officer located the man near the residence, but was unable to take him into custody before the man fled on the motorbike.

A second officer located the man on the motorbike on Highway 20 and allegedly engaged in a pursuit for several blocks.

An interaction occurred between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control of the motorbike near Desous Road.

He was arrested by police and transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where it was determined the man had suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

Independent watchdog investigating Williams Lake RCMP

The IIO was called in by the RCMP after a man was pursued by police and injured in a motorbike crash

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

City playgrounds to reopen today, June 1, at noon

Users are reminded to play by the rules and continue to follow physical distancing and hygiene

Mining Month: A celebration of dedication and resiliency

May is Mining Month, as proclaimed by the Province of B.C.

Growing Smiles flower fundraiser raises money for Tatla Lake School

Community members helped the PAC raise just under $3,000

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Most Read