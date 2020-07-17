Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies one day after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

B.C.’s police watchdog is sending investigators to 100 Mile House after a man died shortly after being arrested by local RCMP.

The man died in late June, according to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO). It’s unclear why the IIO is investigating more than three weeks since the man died, and Black Press Media has reached out for more details.

On June 25, 100 Mile RCMP officers responded to a call regarding a theft in progress and arrested a man and a woman. The man was released on June 26 and taken by police to a nearby shelter.

The man was found dead in his room the following afternoon, the IIO said. Local RCMP have ruled out foul play in his death.

The BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death and any contributing factors.

The RCMP notified the IIO of a death that had occurred earlier that day on June 27 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, to determine if police action – or inaction – played a role.

