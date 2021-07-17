‘Increased growth’ on north flank of Flat Lake fire: officials

More than 1,000 properties on evacuation order due to 14,000-hectare blaze

The Flat Lake wildfire continues to be “fairly active,” with growth primarily to the north Saturday.

BC Wildfire crews carried out successful aerial ignitions Friday on a small portion of the southeast corner, according to information officer Erin Bull.

“Crews were using controlled ignitions to bring the perimeter of the fire into a controlled area,” Bull said. “That enabled the skimmer group to support them and drop water along that perimeter.”

Bull said smoke would likely be visible from the blaze Saturday as increased behaviour to the north continues; at this time the fire is still listed at 14,000 hectares with the perimeter approximately five kilometres west of Highway 97.

There are currently 55 firefighters working on the Flat Lake fire, with 60 pieces of heavy equipment assisting and a “number of helicopters” offering aerial support.

“The helicopters are working all of the fires in the area, so they might not all be on one fire throughout the day,” Bull said.

While no immediate plans for future controlled burns are in the works, Bull said that the potential to undertake a back burn could happen “when conditions are optimal.”

“It’s proven to be a really effective way to help control that fire, so they’re constantly assessing the options for an ignition to happen,” she said.

About 1,074 properties from Flat Lake-Green Lake North remain on evacuation order. The District of 100 Mile House and some properties on Horse Lake Road, Sheridan Lake and in Lone Butte are also on alert due to the wildfire, 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile. An additional 50 properties, mostly north of Horse Lake, were put on evacuation alert Saturday afternoon.



