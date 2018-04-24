Increase in sales and decrease in inventories in lakecity housing market

Williams Lake house prices steady compared to Quesnel and 100 Mile markets in first quarter

Williams Lake has seen house prices rise for the first quarter of the year, although only by about $1,000 compared to last year’s first quarter, according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB).

In a release listing the sales in the first quarter of the year, the average house price in Williams Lake was $245,070 during the first three months of 2018. That’s up from $243,962 in 2017 and and $235,488 in 2016.

During the first quarter of the year, 94 properties sold in Williams Lake, compared to 82 in the previous year, totalling a value of $19.9 million. Of these, 29 were single-family homes, 21 homes on acreages, 11 manufactured homes in parks and seven were manufactured homes on land.

As of March 31, 238 properties were listed on MLS in the Williams Lake area. This marks an increase in the number of sales and a decrease in the number of inventories available.

While Williams Lake’s market stayed relatively steady, 100 Mile House saw both prices and sales drop in the first quarter of 2018. The average home price in 100 Mile House was approximately $201,212 in 2018, compared to 284,240 in 2017.

Quesnel on the other hand, saw average house prices jump by $50,000 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to those sold during the first quarter of last year. The average price there so far this year is $239,077 compared to $189,025 in 2017.

In Northern B.C. average house prices were highest in Prince George at $355,639. Prince George also boasted the most sales, and were lowest in Mackenze, at $174,700, who also saw the least sales. Still, Prince George also saw a decrease in the number of sales and listings when compared to 2017.

“Many areas have been impacted by the prolonged winter weather,” stated BCNREB president and Williams Lake realtor Court Smith. “Most markets are seeing reduced sales activity and lower inventory over the same period last year.”

He did note that real estate in Northern B.C. continues to be very affordable as compared to other regions of the province.

Previous story
Two people arrested in potential robbery
Next story
Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Just Posted

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Increase in sales and decrease in inventories in lakecity housing market

Williams Lake house prices steady compared to Quesnel and 100 Mile markets in first quarter

Guide outfitters share meat with Salvation Army

Routinely the Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. routinely distributes meat in B.C. to First Nations and food banks

Two people arrested in potential robbery

Williams Lake RCMP attended a theft and potential robbery

Grass fire spreads and destroys home at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Grass burning got out of control Sunday evening destroying a woodshed and a home

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Most Read