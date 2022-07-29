Travellers keen to get their passports in hand in time for take-off will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing. People line up at the passport office, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Travellers keen to get their passports in hand in time for take-off will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing. People line up at the passport office, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

In-person service for mail-in passport requests now available at 300 sites in Canada

Until now, applicants in the queue could only ask for a transfer by visiting one of 35 specialized passport sites across Canada

Some travellers keen to get their passports will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing.

They can also now do so even if their need for a passport is slightly less urgent, as in for those planning to leave the country within the next few weeks, instead of a couple of days.

Until now, applicants in the queue could only ask for a transfer by visiting one of 35 specialized passport sites across Canada, or by contacting the call centre.

The new policy will apply to anyone who completed their application by mail more than 20 business days ago, which allows enough time for it to have been entered into the system, and has proof that they are travelling within 20 business days from when they ask for a transfer.

The change comes after months of stressful waits for Canadians to renew their passports and long, hectic lines at passport offices as workers try to expedite needed documents.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says depending on when the person plans to travel, the application will either be expedited and their passport mailed to them, or their file will be transferred to a local office for printing and pickup.

She says the change will speed up processing times for overdue passports and shorten the lineup for urgent requests at passport offices.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

passports

Previous story
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Next story
Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

Just Posted

A visitor from Germany, Thomas Rother, stands inside a washout on the Miner Lake Forestry Road in the Chilcotin. (Axel Koehn photo)
West Chilcotin area Miner Lake Forestry Road closed at 2 km mark due to washout

Drivers are being advised to give themselves time, plan ahead, check for road construction and watch for other vulnerable road users on B.C. Day long weekend, a time when accident rates are usually higher than normal. (File photo)
Don’t be a statistic: ICBC, province urge travellers to drive safe over B.C. Day long weekend

The North District RCMP Emergency Response Team from Prince George is stationed outside a home in the 1200 block of Pigeon Avenue in Williams Lake Thursday, July 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Williams Lake RCMP arrest two people, seize firearms

Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)
BC SPCA seeks help for amputee kitten in Williams Lake