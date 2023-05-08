In a vote of 5-2 Williams Lake city council adopts code of conduct

Two councillors had problems with two clauses regarding councillor use of social media

Williams Lake city council adopts a code of conduct at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council has adopted a code of conduct after working on a draft with staff for several months.

In a vote of 5-2, it was approved during the regular meeting Tuesday, May 2, with councillors Sheila Boehm and Scott Nelson opposed to two sections of the code dealing with councillors and social media.

Nelson made a recommendation the two clauses be removed, describing them as a “weaponized” gag order, suggesting it meant a councillor could not talk about council business outside the room.

The two clauses he wanted removed were:

15 a. It is not the role of individual Council members to report directly on City related business. Council members will use caution in reporting decision-making by way of their social media profiles and websites before the City has released any formal communication.

16 b. When discussing publicly whether a Council member did not support a decision, or voted against the decision, or that another Council member did not support a decision or voted against a decision, a Council member will refrain from making disparaging comments about other Council members or about Council’s processes and decisions.

Boehm seconded the motion, saying she believed in free speech and that it is the role of each councillor to communicate with the public and represent all the people.

The rest of council voted against removing the two clauses.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said he did not agree with having gag orders about decisions that are made at council meetings, but did not think the code was a gag order.

He also said all the organizations he has been involved with had way stronger codes of conduct than the one council had been working on.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons pointed out the exact wording of the clauses and said 16b idid not say a councillor cannot communicate with the public.

“It says to refrain from making desparaging comments – that is the only key word. You absolutely can say how you voted, etc.”

Flaspohler said the code of conduct is important because it is there to guide how councillors treat each other and the community.

“I personally think it is really important we are respectful to everyone,” she said, adding she was very comfortable with the final document.

The code of conduct will be reviewed again with six months of adoption by the governance committee.

In December 2021, former city councillor Ivan Bonnell requested council pursue a code of conduct.

