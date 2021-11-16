Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

“We are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly as possible.”

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake grocery stores are being depleted of fresh food as highways in and out of the Lower Mainland remained closed due to flooding and landslide damage, preventing trucks from making deliveries from the south.

By the evening of Monday, Nov. 15, fresh produce choices were slim pickings and area residents were taking to Facebook to say ‘food was flying off the shelves.’

At this time all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold based on the current road conditions, a media spokesperson for Save-On-Foods noted in an email to Black Press Media on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson asked customers to maintain normal shopping habits.

“This will help our team members keep the shelves full for everyone. We understand that these are uncertain times and many people just want to do what’s right for their families.”

During a media conference Tuesday afternoon Rob Fleming, minister of transportation, said ‘this is a challenging time and we will get through this.’

“Our government will do everything we can to get transportation links open as as soon as possible and people and goods moving.”

In the briefing Fleming said Highway 3 seems to be the quickest link to get goods from the Lower Mainland to the Interior.

Gater Moun, district manager for the Real Canadian Wholesale Club, said Tuesday afternoon the company is still working on how to get groceries to its store in B.C., perhaps from Alberta.

“I will be updating store managers once we know more,” he said.

