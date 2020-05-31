Illegal bear shooting investigated in Lac la Hache area

From May 13 to May 26, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 173 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are listed below:

Illegal shooting

On May 21 at 6:48 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and BC Conservation Officers attended an address in the 2900 block of Spout Lake Road in Lac la Hache for a report of a hunter shooting a mother bear illegally near that location. The hunter was cooperative and stayed on the scene to speak with Conservation and RCMP. After completing their investigation, BC Conservation served violation tickets on the hunter and the bear was seized. The two cubs associated with the mother bear were left at the location to be monitored further by the local Conservation officers.

Drugs

On May 26 at 9:09 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and Cariboo Regional Traffic Services responded to a report of an intoxicated driver parked at the Interlakes Market along Hwy 24 in Sheridan Lake. The initial complaint reported two individuals in a blue Nissan parked at that location and were passed out or high on drugs. The officers responded and located the vehicle with its occupants still inside the vehicle at the owner’s residence. A drug pipe was on the dashboard of the vehicle and all occupants subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and the driver arrested for prohibited driving. An occupant of the residence came out of the home and was warned to stay away from the car, but this person did not follow direction and was subsequently arrested for obstruction of the police investigation. All parties spoke with legal aid at the scene. A search of the vehicle incidental to arrest located a number of different controlled substances (drugs). The driver was served an appearance notice for prohibited driving and served a number of provincial driving offences via a violation ticket. The vehicle was impounded. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1581).

Stolen boat

On May 21 at 5:01 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a residence in the Sheridan Lake area for a report of a stolen boat. The boat had been taken at some point from the dock on this date. The boat is described as a 12-foot Princecraft Aluminum boat with captain’s chairs and a Minn-Kota electrical motor attached. The boat had the former owner’s name engraved on a part of the boat. The owner’s neighbours had done a search of the lake area to ensure the boat had just not floated away. There was no evidence at the scene to support a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1530).

Impaired driver

On May 16 at 1:55 p.m., Cariboo Regional Traffic Services of 100 Mile House RCMP witnessed a white truck driving along First Street in 100 Mile House and stopped the vehicle to check insurance and licence status due to the known history of the registered owner. The driver was observed to have glassy eyes and was salivating excessively. The driver provided a sample into an Approved Screening Device and a “FAIL” reading registered. The class 7 driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. This investigation is concluded (file number 2020-1464).

House fire

On May 15 at 1:39 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP assisted Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile Fire Rescue at a house fire in the 5600 block of Highway 24 near Lone Butte. All family members were located unharmed, although one person was transported to hospital for treatment. RCMP are working alongside the Office of the Fire Commission to determine cause, if possible. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1441).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP