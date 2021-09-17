IH to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake at Paradise Cinemas Sept. 23

Vaccines are also available Wednesdays and Fridays at the pubic health clinic

The most recent map showing daily case rates of COVID-19 in the province of B.C. (BCDC)

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Interior Health is hosting the pop-up clinic from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 78 Third Avenue South for anyone who has not received their first dose of the vaccine or received the first dose 28 days ago.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in at an immunization clinic or making an appointment at the Williams Lake Health Unit on Borland Street Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 to 1 p.m)

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

As of Tuesday, Sept 14, the BC Centre for Disease Control dashboard indicates in the Cariboo Chilcotin region, which includes Williams Lake and surrounding communities, 72 per cent of eligible people 18 and over have the first dose of the vaccine.

The latest geographic distribution map for the week Sept. 5 to 11, 2021 shows an average daily rate of 95 people per 100,000 of new cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Another map for the average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 population for the dates Sept. 7 through 13, 2021 shows a rate of 49 per 100,000.

Previously there were three pop-up clinics held at the movie theatre, initiated by local resident Massimo Calabrese, 19.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with the Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 information.



