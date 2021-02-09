IH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cariboo Chilcotin region

Since Jan. 1, 401 people have tested positive, 339 have recovered

Interior Health’s Tuesday update indicated 10 more positive COVID-19 cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Interior Health Authority (IH) has confirmed 10 new positive COVID-19 cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin region since its last report on Friday, Feb. 5.

Since Jan. 1, 2021 a total of 401 people have tested positive for the virus in this region and currently there are 62 active cases in self-isolation, IH noted in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Since the cluster for the region was announced on Jan. 20, 2021, a total of 339 people have recovered.

All of the cases declared in the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital earlier in January — 12 staff and two patients — are no longer active.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior,” IH added and thanked local First Nations Chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders for ongoing support working through the pandemic.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant in following all COVID-19 precautions.

