Icy sections have Williams Lake RCMP advising motorists to slow down on morning commute

RCMP are advising motorists to use caution as some roads may be icy.

Williams Lake RCMP are urging motorists to take it easy on the morning commute Wednesday (Oct. 26) as roads are slippery.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said there have already been two crashes on area roads before 7 a.m. due to icy conditions.

RCMP are on scene at a crash north of the city near Commodore Crescent on Highway 97 where Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are assisting an uninjured, but trapped motorist.

A second crash has occurred on the Likely Road.

Motorists (should) slow down,” Byron warned, noting there is freezing rain on some sections of local roads.

Acoording to DriveBC, there are slippery sections from 47 km south of Quesnel to 22 km north of Prince George on Highway 97 as well as black ice from 17 km south of Clinton to 6 km south of 100 Mile House. Highway 24 also has slippery sections, and compact snow.

Williams Lake