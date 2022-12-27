Roads in and around Williams Lake are icy Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Icy driving, walking conditions in Williams Lake Tuesday, Dec. 27

If you don’t need to drive it is best to stay home this morning

It is a slippery commute in and around Williams Lake Tuesday, Dec. 27.

With temperatures reaching 7 C Monday causing now and ice to melt and now hovering at 1C Tuesday morning, many roads, sidewalks and parking lots are sheer ice.

Environment Canada notes there is a risk of freezing rain this morning, with snowfall amount five to 10 cm.

There is a freezing rain warning from DriveBC for Highway 20 from Bella Coola to Anahim Lake with travel not recommended unless essential.

For Highway 97 all through the Cariboo drivers are urged to watch for slippery sections or compact snow.

Periods of snow are in the forecast with lows of -3C for Tuesday evening and -6C Wednesday evening.


Roads in and around Williams Lake are icy Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Icy driving, walking conditions in Williams Lake Tuesday, Dec. 27

